Honduras Police Extend COVID-19 Curfew Through May 24

Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:50 AM

Honduras Police Extend COVID-19 Curfew Through May 24

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The nationwide curfew in Honduras, imposed to contain the spreading of the coronavirus, will be extended through May 24, the police said.

"To ensure more efficient preventive control over COVID-19, it has been decided to extend the total curfew, which is in place now, from 23:00 of Sunday, May 17 [05:00 next day GMT], ... to 23:00 of Sunday, May 24, 2020," the police said in a statement.

In compliance with the police decree, Honduras' citizens and residents will enjoy the right to leave home between 9:00 and 17:00 local time on certain days of the week, depending on the last number of their identity card: people with identity cards ending in one will be allowed to leave home on Monday, those with identity cards ending in two will be authorized to leave home on Tuesday, etc.

On Saturday and Sunday, everyone will be banned from leaving home.

Honduras has confirmed 2,646 COVID-19 cases so far, with 142 fatalities and 319 recoveries.

Your Thoughts and Comments

