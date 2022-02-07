Honduras President Says Tested Positive For COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Honduras President Xiomara Castro has contracted the coronavirus but is only exhibiting mild symptoms.

"Yesterday's PCR (#COVID19) test result was negative, today's is positive," Castro said on Twitter on Sunday.

She added that a medical examination confirmed that she only has mild COVID-19 and that she plans to continue working remotely.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that he and his wife had received positive COVID-19 test results, but were only exhibiting mild symptoms. The Turkish leader specified that they had contracted the Omicron variant.