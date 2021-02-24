Honduras Registers Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V - RDIF

Honduras has registered Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V under a fast-track procedure, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said

"RDIF announces registration of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V by the Health Regulatory Agency (Agencia de Regulacion Sanitaria, ARSA) of the Republic of Honduras.

Registration of the vaccine took place under an emergency use authorization (EUA)," the fund said.

Honduras has become the 36th country to approve Sputnik V vaccine.