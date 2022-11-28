UrduPoint.com

Honduras Sends Military Police To Border Areas To Fight Gang Crime

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 09:12 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) The Honduran authorities have deployed more than 600 military policemen to border regions to strengthen security and confront gang crime, the military police said on Monday.

"In accordance with the President of the Republic's order and under the plan of complex security more than 600 military policemen were deployed to strengthen security measures in the border area," the military police tweeted.

Last Thursday, President of Honduras Xiomara Castro declared a nationwide emergency to fight organized crime, specifically extortion, corruption and drug trafficking. The police and army have been granted exceptional powers to protect the borders and other vulnerable areas.

