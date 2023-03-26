UrduPoint.com

Honduras Severs Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan - Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2023 | 06:30 AM

Honduras Severs Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) The Interior Ministry of Honduras has announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

"The Secretary of State in the Offices of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, with instructions from the President of the Republic, has communicated to Taiwan the decision to break diplomatic relations," the ministry said on Twitter.

According to the statement, Honduras recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate government.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry China Twitter Honduras From Government

Recent Stories

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Object Found Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Likely to ..

Object Found Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Likely to Be 'No Longer Explosive' - Pu ..

7 hours ago
 Moscow, Minsk Agree to Station Tactical Nuclear Ar ..

Moscow, Minsk Agree to Station Tactical Nuclear Arms in Belarus - Putin

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.