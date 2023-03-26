Honduras Severs Diplomatic Relations With Taiwan - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) The Interior Ministry of Honduras has announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

"The Secretary of State in the Offices of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, with instructions from the President of the Republic, has communicated to Taiwan the decision to break diplomatic relations," the ministry said on Twitter.

According to the statement, Honduras recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate government.