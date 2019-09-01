UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Honduras To Open Diplomatic Office In Jerusalem On Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Honduras to Open Diplomatic Office in Jerusalem on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Honduras will open a trade office in Jerusalem on Sunday, which will hold a diplomatic status.

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez and his wife, who arrived in Israel on Friday, will take part in the ceremony.

The new office will be an extension of the country's embassy in Tel Aviv.

On Tuesday, Orlando Hernandez said that this move would mean the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Honduras leader is also expected to hold a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem.

In May 2018, the United States relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem prompting the outrage of the Muslim world. Besides Honduras, Jerusalem was recognized as the capital of Israel by Brazil, the Czech Republic, Guatemala and Nauru.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Israel Wife Guatemala Jerusalem Orlando Brazil Czech Republic United States Nauru Honduras May Sunday 2018 Muslim From

Recent Stories

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

10 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

10 hours ago

Lampard takes social media to task after Zouma abu ..

10 hours ago

Canadian teen Andreescu to face Townsend in US Ope ..

10 hours ago

Football: French Ligue 1 results

10 hours ago

Swansea go top of Championship with late win over ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.