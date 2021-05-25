UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Honduras To Pass New Electoral Law Before General Election - Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Honduras to Pass New Electoral Law Before General Election - Lawmaker

Honduras is going to pass a new electoral law ahead of general election scheduled for November 28, Jorge Calix, a member of parliament, said

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Honduras is going to pass a new electoral law ahead of general election scheduled for November 28, Jorge Calix, a member of parliament, said.

"We have reached a consensus, it was difficult for us but everything indicates that we have a new Electoral Law," Calix said on the Honduran Channel 11 on Monday.

The final agreement came during the ninth virtual session of the National Congress, the unicameral parliament of the Central American nation, when a consensus was achieved on the merger of polling stations.

Calix added that it only remains for the legislature to proceed to signing the legal text and make it official, as the ruling National Party of Honduras along with the Liberty and Refoundation party and the Liberal Party have already reached an agreement on creating polling stations.

"The posts of president, secretary, and inspector [of polling stations] are going to be divided between the three parties with electoral burden," the legislator noted in reference to the aforementioned political forces.

Another agreement reached between the parties regulates the cost of a vote, which will be around 59 lempiras (approximately $2.4). Each party will receive financial compensation from the state in correlation with the number of ballots it wins in the election.

On November 28, Hondurans will elect the country's president, as well as 129 members of the National Congress, 20 members of the Central American Parliament, and more than 2,700 municipal officials.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote Honduras November Congress From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Twitter, Facebook may face legal hurdles in India ..

5 minutes ago

ADAFSA’s veterinary laboratories performed 421,0 ..

10 minutes ago

Patrushev-Sullivan Meeting Concerned Entire Spectr ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to strong ties with African nat ..

5 minutes ago

Waqar was unbelievable fast-bowler: Fleming

5 minutes ago

GE partners with GMIS2021 to drive global manufact ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.