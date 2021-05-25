Honduras to Pass New Electoral Law Before General Election - Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

MANAGUA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Honduras is going to pass a new electoral law ahead of general election scheduled for November 28, Jorge Calix, a member of parliament, said.

"We have reached a consensus, it was difficult for us but everything indicates that we have a new Electoral Law," Calix said on the Honduran Channel 11 on Monday.

The final agreement came during the ninth virtual session of the National Congress, the unicameral parliament of the Central American nation, when a consensus was achieved on the merger of polling stations.

Calix added that it only remains for the legislature to proceed to signing the legal text and make it official, as the ruling National Party of Honduras along with the Liberty and Refoundation party and the Liberal Party have already reached an agreement on creating polling stations.

"The posts of president, secretary, and inspector [of polling stations] are going to be divided between the three parties with electoral burden," the legislator noted in reference to the aforementioned political forces.

Another agreement reached between the parties regulates the cost of a vote, which will be around 59 lempiras (approximately $2.4). Each party will receive financial compensation from the state in correlation with the number of ballots it wins in the election.

On November 28, Hondurans will elect the country's president, as well as 129 members of the National Congress, 20 members of the Central American Parliament, and more than 2,700 municipal officials.