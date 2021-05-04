Honeywell Makes $13Mln Deal to Settle Export Violations Dispute With US - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The US government has negotiated a $13 million settlement of alleged export violations with Honeywell International, the Department of State said in a note on Monday.

"The US Department of State has concluded an administrative settlement with Honeywell International of Charlotte, North Carolina to resolve alleged violations of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, the note said.

The State Department of State reached this settlement following an extensive compliance review by the Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance in the department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, the note explained.

"The State Department explained it reached an agreement with Honeywell to address alleged unauthorized exports and retransfers of ITAR-controlled technical data that contained engineering prints showing dimensions, geometries, and layouts for manufacturing castings and finished parts for multiple aircraft and gas turbine engines.

The agreement also covered the alleged export of engineering prints of military electronics to and/or within Canada, Ireland, Mexico, China, and Taiwan, the note said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Honeywell will pay a civil penalty of $13 million and the State Department agreed to suspend $5 million of that amount on condition that the funds would be used for a Consent Agreement remedial compliance measures to strengthen Honeywell's compliance program, the note added.