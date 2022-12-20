Honeywell to Pay $160Mln to Settle US, Brazil Bribery Charges - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) A US-based subsidiary of Honeywell International agreed to pay in excess of $160 million to resolve parallel probes into bribe payments made to a senior official at Brazil's state-owned oil company, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Honeywell UOP, a US-based subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc., has agreed to pay more than $160 million to resolve parallel bribery investigations by criminal and civil authorities in the United States and Brazil stemming from bribe payments offered to a high-ranking official at Brazil's state-owned oil company," the department said on Monday.

Between 2010 and 2014, the release added, Honeywell UOP allegedly conspired to offer a $4 million bribe to the Petrobas executive for a $425 million oil refinery construction contract.

Honeywell UOP entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement, the Justice Department said, over charges of conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA).