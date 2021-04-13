UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Activist Gets New Jail Term For Illegal Assembly, Breaking Anti-Mask Law

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:34 PM

Hong Kong Activist Gets New Jail Term for Illegal Assembly, Breaking Anti-Mask Law

Joshua Wong, a prominent activist from Hong Kong, was sentenced to serve four more months in prison on Tuesday for joining an unsanctioned protest and violating the anti-mask law in 2019, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Joshua Wong, a prominent activist from Hong Kong, was sentenced to serve four more months in prison on Tuesday for joining an unsanctioned protest and violating the anti-mask law in 2019, local media reported.

Wong's sentence came after he pleaded guilty to taking part in an unauthorized rally and failed to comply with the anti-mask law during a rally in October 2019, the Radio Television Hong Kong reported.

Wong, who is currently serving a 13.5-month jail term in prison, would serve the additional four-month sentence separately, the broadcaster said, citing a local judge.

After banning protesters from wearing facemasks in 2019, Hong Kong introduced mask mandates in the city in the following year as part of its efforts to deal with the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Related Topics

Protest Jail Hong Kong October 2019 Media TV From

Recent Stories

Govt decides to take strict action against those b ..

46 seconds ago

France hooker Chat out until June with broken fibu ..

21 seconds ago

1,200 acres state land retrieved

23 seconds ago

US FDA, CDC Recommend 'Pause' in Use of Johnson & ..

24 seconds ago

Practical steps needed to improve traffic flow; sa ..

26 seconds ago

1300 Ad hoc doctors demand regularization of jobs

28 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.