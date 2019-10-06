Hong Kong Activist Group Demands Police Accountability Amid Violence Against Reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) A group of Hong Kong activists on Sunday demanded that police in the autonomous Chinese territory be held accountable for violence against reporters.

"Reporting in Hong Kong is akin to stationing in a war zone; yet the threat does not come from terrorists, but from the Hong Kong Police Force," the Stand With Journalists, Hong Kong campaign said.

The campaign was launched by Kwan Kung Temple, a Telegram channel organized by a group that bills itself as "committed Hong Kongers."

"Police officers face no consequences whatsoever... The safety of journalists is jeopardized. We ask the global community to shine a light on our dire situation and stand with Hong Kong," they wrote.

The appeal comes in response to the increasing use of rubber and live bullets by the Hong Kong police. An Indonesian journalist was blinded in her right eye on Wednesday after being hit by a rubber round.