Hong Kong Activist Quits Pro-Democracy Party Over Concerns About New Chinese Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) A top pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong has decided to quit on Tuesday the political party he founded, after expressing grave concerns over the punishment he may face under China's new national security law.

Earlier in the day, Chinese legislators passed the law, which, according to Beijing, is designed for the purpose of safeguarding China's national security in Hong Kong. Local civil liberty advocates have argued that the new law could make them face harsh prison sentences for their political activism.

"I hereby declare withdrawing from Demosisto... If my voice will not be heard soon, I hope that the international community will continue to speak up for Hong Kong and step up concrete efforts to defend our last bit of freedom," Joshua Wong, the founder of the Demosisto party in Hong Kong, said in a post on his verified Twitter account.

Wong previously served a two-month prison sentence in 2019 for his involvement in the protests known as the Umbrella Revolution in 2014.

According to Beijing, the new security law aims to punish subversive and terrorist activities in the city without harming the existing democratic freedoms of locals. After the handover of Hong Kong from Britain to China in 1997, the city was supposed to enjoy sizable autonomy under the "One Country, Two Systems" arrangement.