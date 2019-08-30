Hong Kong activists arrested: Joshua Wong and others detained in crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three prominent pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong have been arrested in less than 24 hours, in an apparent police crackdown

Central (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Three prominent pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong have been arrested in less than 24 hours, in an apparent police crackdown.Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow of political party Demosisto were detained on Friday over a 21 June rally where protesters blockaded police HQ for 15 hours.Independence campaigner Andy Chan was arrested at the airport on Thursday while trying to fly to Japan.They are among 900 people arrested since protests began in June.Demonstrations against a now-suspended extradition bill have since turned into wider demands for more autonomy in the former British colony.Hong Kong police on Friday appealed to members of the public to cut ties with "violent protesters", and warned people not to take part in a march originally planned for Saturday which had not received official approval.The Demosisto party said Wong, 23, was "suddenly pushed into a private car on the street" while walking to a train station at around 07:30 local time (23:30 GMT Thursday).Both he and Ms Chow have been taken to police headquarters in Wan Chai.Both activists were detained on suspicion of "inciting others to participate in an unauthorised assembly" and "knowingly taking part in an unauthorised assembly".They are accused of joining illegal protests and encouraging others to do so.Wong faces a further charge of "organising an unauthorised assembly".Andy Chan, founder of the Hong Kong National Party which campaigns for the territory's independence, said he was detained on Thursday night while trying to board a flight from Hong Kong airport.

He was arrested on suspicion of rioting and assaulting a police officer, according to local outlet HKFP.Joshua Wong is a well-known pro-democracy activist who played a leading role in the 2014 rallies known as Hong Kong's "Umbrella protests" - so-called because protesters used umbrellas to shield themselves from police pepper spray.Thousands joined marches demanding the right for Hong Kong to choose its own leader - and student leader Wong became the movement's poster boy.His latest arrest comes just weeks after he was released from prison on 17 June.The recent protests have been characterised as leaderless - and activist Nathan Law, who co-founded Wong's party Demosisto, said nobody was inciting protesters."There is no leader or platform in this movement," he said in a statement.

"If someone is inciting citizens to go to the streets, it must be the harsh political violence of [Hong Kong's leader] Carrie Lam."Demosisto has never been 'leaders' of the movement. Every Hong Kong citizen who has come out has done so according to his own conscience.

No matter how the Chinese Communist Party attempts to smear this, nothing can change that fact."We appeal to the public not to be afraid of political violence and white terror and continue to fight for their rights. Hong Kong people, go!"