UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Activists Arrested Over Last Year's Democracy Rallies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:55 PM

Hong Kong activists arrested over last year's democracy rallies

Police in Hong Kong carried out a sweeping operation against high-profile democracy campaigners on Saturday, arresting 13 activists on charges related to massive protests that rocked the Asian financial hub last year

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Police in Hong Kong carried out a sweeping operation against high-profile democracy campaigners on Saturday, arresting 13 activists on charges related to massive protests that rocked the Asian financial hub last year.

Among those targeted was media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of anti-establishment tabloid Apple Daily, who was arrested at his home, according to local reports.

The group also included former lawmakers Martin Lee, Albert Ho, Leung Kwok-hung and Au Nok-hin, who are accused of organising and taking part in unlawful assemblies in August and October, according to several current Hong Kong legislators.

Media boss Lai was previously detained in February over his participation in another August rally that was banned by police for security reasons.

The semi-autonomous Chinese city was shaken by widespread and sometimes violent street protests in 2019 sparked by a now-abandoned proposal to allow extraditions to the authoritarian Chinese mainland and its opaque judicial system.

The rallies morphed into a wider movement calling for greater freedoms in the most concerted challenge to Beijing's rule since the former British colony returned to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.

The protests and clashes with police have since died down, partly due to exhaustion and arrests but also because of the emergence of the deadly coronavirus.

China's leaders have refused to accede to the protesters' demands, which include fully free elections in the city, an inquiry into alleged police misconduct during the protests and an amnesty for more than 7,000 people arrested during the movement.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo said Saturday the local government "is trying very hard to introduce a reign of terror".

"They are doing whatever they can do to try to silence, to take down the local opposition, but then united we stand," she said. "It's so obvious they're choreographing all their acts."

Related Topics

Police China Democracy Died Lai Beijing Ho Hong Kong Hub Turkish Lira February August October 2019 Apple Media All Government Asia Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Restriction Measures Introduced in Moscow ..

53 seconds ago

PTI’s founding member Najeeb Haroon resigns as M ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan for increa ..

1 minute ago

Sale of motorbike, three wheeler witnessed decline ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Cricket Board donates in Rs 10million in ..

48 seconds ago

PM Imran Khan fighting against both coronavirus, ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.