Hong Kong Activists Form Group To Press Congress For More Support - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:10 AM

Hong Kong Activists Form Group to Press Congress for More Support - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Activists have launched a new group to lobby Congress to increase US support for the Hong Kong protest movement and step up pressure on the Chinese government, the newly formed Hong Kong Democracy Council (HKDC) announced on Tuesday.

"The new group is the first ever on Capitol Hill dedicated to US support for Hong Kong democracy," the group said in a press release.

The group was launched at a press conference on Capitol Hill attended by a delegation including Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Bonnie Leung Wing Men and Denise Hon Wan-sze.

"We are committed to being the 'umbrella' group who will provide an independent platform all pro-democracy, pro-Hong Kong voices in the US and Hong Kong," HKDC Managing Director Samuel Chu said in the release.

US Senator Todd Young and Congressman Thomas Suozzi attended the launching of the group, the release said.

The group has an advisory board of prominent US academics including Professor Michael David of the Woodrow Wilson International Center, Jerome Cohen of New York University, and Andrew Nathan on the board of the National Endowment for Democracy, the release said.

