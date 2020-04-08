Hong Kong Administration Agrees to 10% Pay Cut Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Wednesday she and top cabinet officials had agreed to take a 10 percent pay cut in the next 12 months to show solidarity with people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

"We want to show we are going through this difficult time with the people.

It's not a response to a certain political situation or request from anyone," she was quoted as saying by the public broadcaster RTHK.

The head of China's special administrative region, already one of the highest paid world leaders, has been criticized for getting a pay raise after the epidemic was declared. She now earns 5.2 million HK Dollars a year ($672,000).

Hong Kong's Department of Health has recorded a total of 961 coronavirus cases so far, with 264 patients recovering and four dying from virus-related complications.