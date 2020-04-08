UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Administration Agrees To 10% Pay Cut Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:18 PM

Hong Kong Administration Agrees to 10% Pay Cut Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Wednesday she and top cabinet officials had agreed to take a 10 percent pay cut in the next 12 months to show solidarity with people affected by the coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Wednesday she and top cabinet officials had agreed to take a 10 percent pay cut in the next 12 months to show solidarity with people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

"We want to show we are going through this difficult time with the people.

It's not a response to a certain political situation or request from anyone," she was quoted as saying by the public broadcaster RTHK.

The head of China's special administrative region, already one of the highest paid world leaders, has been criticized for getting a pay raise after the epidemic was declared. She now earns 5.2 million HK Dollars a year ($672,000).

Hong Kong's Department of Health has recorded a total of 961 coronavirus cases so far, with 264 patients recovering and four dying from virus-related complications.

Related Topics

World China Hong Kong From Cabinet Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet adopts resolution to grant paid leave ..

21 minutes ago

Asian Football Confederation praises UAE Football ..

36 minutes ago

UAE free zone trade tops AED621.3 bn in 2019

36 minutes ago

Wheat, sugar crisis responsibles to be punished: F ..

3 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in US Rises Above 400, ..

3 minutes ago

People to take precautions against corona virus: F ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.