Hong Kong Airline Cathay Asking 27,000 Staff To Take Unpaid Leave: CEO

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:46 PM

Hong Kong airline Cathay asking 27,000 staff to take unpaid leave: CEO

Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific is asking its 27,000 employees to take up to three weeks of unpaid leave, CEO Augustus Tang said Wednesday, as the airline faces a crisis in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific is asking its 27,000 employees to take up to three weeks of unpaid leave, CEO Augustus Tang said Wednesday, as the airline faces a crisis in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.

"I am hoping all of you will participate, from our frontline employees to our senior leaders, and to share in our current challenges," Tang said in a video message posted online.

