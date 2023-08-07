Hong Kong Airlines Gives Away Almost 10,000 Free Plane Tickets to Spur Tourism - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Hong Kong Airlines has issued 9,800 plane tickets to be distributed among Hong Kongers free of charge as part of a governmental campaign to encourage overseas tourism, media reported on Monday.

As users rushed to book their free tickets, the carrier's website crashed temporarily, and when it recovered many users said they were repeatedly kicked out of the electronic queue, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

Those who succeeded in booking a free flight will be able to use it within six months, the report said.

In 2022, the Hong Kong government launched its Hello Hong Kong program aimed at encouraging local residents to travel abroad and thus decrease the pressure on the region's economy as it is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 80,000 free plane tickets are set to be distributed among local air carriers, such as HK Express, Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines.