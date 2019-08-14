Hong Kong Airport Restricts Entry After Disruptive Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Hong Kong International Airport on Wednesday granted passengers with a ticket and a travel document access to its terminals after two days of protests canceled hundreds of flights.

"Only departure passengers with a valid air ticket or boarding pass for a flight in the next 24 hours and a valid travel document will be allowed to enter the terminal buildings," the airport authority said.

Travelers were advised to arrive at the airport three hours in advance to have enough time for checks. Those wishing to accompany them to the airport were asked not to come "unless absolutely necessary."

Flights resumed on Wednesday after protesters left the terminals. Thousands had thronged the halls in a bid to keep up the pressure on the government of the autonomous city. Rallies began in early June after it tried to pass a law allowing extraditions to mainland China.