UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Approves BioNTech Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 01:22 PM

Hong Kong approves BioNTech vaccine

The regional government in Hong Kong has approved emergency use of the BioNTech vaccine against the deadly coronavirus

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The regional government in Hong Kong has approved emergency use of the BioNTech vaccine against the deadly coronavirus.

The city-state's Health Department said the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use in a statement released on Monday night.

Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma has acquired the German BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and Hong Kong's health advisory panel had last week approved its use.

The statement said the BioNTech vaccine's benefits "outweigh the risks", referring to the criteria of "safety, efficacy and quality.

" However, it added that the pharmaceutical companies have to continuously submit the latest clinical data, safety update reports, and the quality certification of each batch of jabs manufactured.

The first batch of one million doses of the vaccine is "being tested for its safety and quality and will likely be shipped from Germany to Hong Kong late next month."In recent weeks, Hong Kong witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases triggering mass clinical testing. The authorities also imposed a limited lockdown in the region's most populated Yau Tsim Mong district.

Related Topics

German Germany Hong Kong From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Black laws on rise, secularism on decline in Indi ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand likely to approve Pfizer vaccine next ..

3 minutes ago

Football: Greek defender Sokratis joins Olympiacos ..

3 minutes ago

Greece bans large gatherings for 'health' reasons

3 minutes ago

South Africa loses 3rd wicket to Pakistan at 108 r ..

23 minutes ago

Nadal takes veiled swipe at Djokovic over quaranti ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.