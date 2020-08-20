Hong Kong Authorities Condemn US Decision to Terminate 3 Bilateral Agreements

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The Hong Kong government on Thursday strongly slams the US decision to terminate three bilateral agreements with the Special Administrative Region and sees the move as a pretext to create obstacles in Beijing-Washington relations.

On Wednesday, the US State Department announced that Washington terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong in continuation of its response to China's encroachment on the region's autonomy. The agreements covered the surrender of fugitive offenders, the transfer of sentenced persons, and reciprocal tax exemptions on income derived from the international operation of ships.

"The HKSAR [Hong Kong Special Administrative Region] Government strongly objects to and deplores the US' action, which is widely seen as a move to create troubles in China-US relationship, using Hong Kong as a pawn," a spokesman for the administration said in a statement.

The statement stressed that the said agreements "are not US' preferential treatment for Hong Kong" and were signed to benefit the peoples and businesses of both sides.