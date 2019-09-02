UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Authorities Refute Reports About Protester Deaths During Clashes With Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 49 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 10:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Hong Kong Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung Kin-chung refuted on Monday the reports that several protesters had died as a result of clashes with the police last weekend.

On Saturday, violent clashes erupted between police and activists near government offices in Admiralty district. The violence then spread to Mong Kok, Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui districts and continued until late night. Protesters tried to block roads and public transport links to the Hong Kong airport. Following the protests reports emerged in social media that several people died from injuries received during the clashes.

"The corresponding agencies have already clarified that among those hospitalized no one died. Overall 46 people were hospitalized, 19 remain in hospitals, five are in dire condition and 14 are stable.

Do not believe the rumors that someone died in hospital, these are fake rumors, which will not help settle the situation. I condemn those who are doing this [spreading rumors] as it is absolutely irresponsible," the official told a press conference.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement, demanding not only the withdrawal of the controversial initiative, but also resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, retraction of government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, independent inquiry into police violence and release of everyone arrested in the clashes.

