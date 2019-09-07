Hong Kong Authorities Send Water Cannons to Airport - Reports

The Hong Kong authorities have dispatched water cannons to the city's airport, local media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) The Hong Kong authorities have dispatched water cannons to the city's airport , local media reported on Saturday.

In mid-August, a Hong Kong court ordered to forbid any protest or demonstration on territory designated by the airport administration.

According to RTHK broadcasting service, a court bailiff demanded anyone who has no business in the airport to leave its territory, threatening to charge people with showing disrespect toward the court.

Water cannons are already in the airport's territory, together with a sizable group of policemen.

The mass protests in Hong Kong started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement that demands not only the withdrawal of the controversial initiative, but also Lam's resignation, the retraction of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into police violence and the release of everyone arrested in the conflict.

Earlier in the week, the Hong Kong leader announced a decision to formally withdraw the controversial extradition bill.