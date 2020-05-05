Hong Kong Authorities to Partially Lift COVID-19 Restrictions by Weekend - Reports

The authorities of China's Hong Kong region will lift a significant part of the restrictions imposed over the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of this week due to the improving epidemiological situation, the RTHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The authorities of China's Hong Kong region will lift a significant part of the restrictions imposed over the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of this week due to the improving epidemiological situation, the RTHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

Starting from Friday, bars, gyms, cinemas, beauty salons and massage parlors will resume working, with restrictions on certain types of activities remaining in force until May 21, according to the media outlet.

High school students will return to classes on May 27, middle schools will reopen on June 8 and Primary schoolchildren and senior kindergarten groups will return to classes on June 15.

Hong Kong residents will be allowed to gather in groups of maximum eight people starting Friday.

Owners of karaoke and nightclubs will have to wait for another fortnight to reopen.

The Hong Kong authorities imposed restrictions on March 29 for two weeks, but then twice extended them � until April 23 and May 7. The ban on foreign arrivals was imposed indefinitely in early April.

Additionally, Hong Kong has ordered all nationals returning from abroad, as well as from mainland China, Macao and Taiwan, to self isolate at home for two weeks.

The latest situation update from Hong Kong on the infection toll on Tuesday stated there were 1,040 COVID-19 cases, four deaths and 900 recoveries.