Hong Kong Authorities Urge Public to Stay Vigilant at Unauthorized Rallies on Tuesday

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The authorities of Hong Kong urged the public to be mindful of the risk of participating in the unauthorized protests planned for Tuesday, and to advise minors against attending the upcoming rallies, a spokesman for the city government said on Monday.

Over the past few months, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against proposed amendments to the city's extradition law. Protests often turn violent after demonstrators begin engaging in clashes with the police. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities. Law enforcers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Contrary to the demonstrators' claims, Chinese authorities reaffirm their commitment to the "one country, two systems" principle.

"Parents and teachers should also pay close attention and advise young children and students to remain in safe places tomorrow and not participate in unauthorized public meetings and processions.

Anyone taking part in such public meetings and processions in spite of the police's objection may violate the law," the spokesman said.

Protesters in Hong Kong have pledged to hold massive rallies in different districts of the city on Tuesday, a day on which grand celebrations, including a military parade, are being held in the Chinese capital to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Earlier in the day, Hong Kong's Appeal board on Public Meetings and Processions upheld the police's decision to ban meetings and rallies on Tuesday.

In early September, the controversial extradition bill was formally withdrawn, but the protesters continued rallying in demand of universal suffrage, an end to legal procedures against fellow demonstrators and an investigation into alleged police violence. The Hong Kong government has repeatedly condemned the illegal acts committed by the protesters during the demonstrations.