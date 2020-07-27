UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Bans Public Gatherings Larger Than 2 As COVID-19 Cases Continue Rise - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Hong Kong Bans Public Gatherings Larger Than 2 as COVID-19 Cases Continue Rise - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) The Hong Kong government bans public gatherings of more than two people for a week starting July 29 as the city continues seeing a record rise in coronavirus cases, Hong Kong Free Press reported on Monday.

The ban will not apply to family members and people traveling on public or private transport. The new measure was announced by Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung.

For the same period, the city also bans dining at restaurants and orders wearing masks in outdoor public places. Earlier in July, Hong Kong made face masks mandatory in indoor public places amid the rise in cases.

In total, over the past two weeks, the city has recorded 1,164 COVID-19 cases, with only 113 of them imported.

On Monday, Hong Kong registered a record single-day spike of 145 cases, taking the total to 2,778. The death toll has grown by two to 20.

More Stories From World

