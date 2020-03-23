UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Bars Non-residents, Limits Alcohol Over Virus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:52 PM

Hong Kong will ban all non-residents from entering the financial hub from midnight on Tuesday evening in a bid to halt the coronavirus, its leader said Monday, as she also ordered restaurants and bars to stop serving alcohol

Despite its proximity to the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong has managed to stave off a runaway outbreak of the deadly virus partly thanks to the public overwhelmingly embracing face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing.

Yet in the last two weeks, the number of cases has more than doubled to 356 infections after locals and foreign residents flooded back once the pandemic spread to Europe and North America.

On Monday chief executive Carrie Lam announced a raft of measures designed to stymie the rising number of infections.

"From midnight of March 25, all non-Hong Kong residents flying in from overseas will not be allowed into the city," she said, adding the order would be in place for at least two weeks.

The city's airport -- the eighth busiest in the world -- would also bar all transit passengers, Lam added.

Non-residents will still be allowed to enter Hong Kong from the Chinese mainland, Macau and Taiwan but not if they have been to any other foreign country in the last 14 days.

Some 8,600 restaurants and bars with a licence will also be banned from selling alcohol but will, for now, be allowed to remain open.

Lam did not specify when the booze ban would be brought in, but said emergency legislation was being drafted.

She said there was concern that Hong Kongers were losing their inhibitions when they go out drinking.

"Sometimes when people drink more, there may be some intimate acts," she told reporters.

Supermarkets and alcohol retailers are not covered by ban on sales.

