Hong Kong Bourse To Keep Trading Through Severe Weather: Leader
Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Hong Kong's stock exchange will continue trading through typhoons and heavy storms from September, the city's leader announced Tuesday.
The bourse in the international finance hub typically suspends trading when a strong typhoon signal or "black rainstorm warning" is hoisted, meaning several days are lost each year.
Southern China is accustomed to seeing seasonal typhoons in the latter half of the year, but climate change has made tropical storms more unpredictable while increasing their intensity.
On Tuesday, John Lee said that from September 23 investors can trade as usual "when the typhoon signal number eight or above is hoisted in Hong Kong, or even during a black rainstorm warning".
"Shenzhen and Shanghai are now trading in bad weather. There is no reason why Hong Kong, as an international financial centre, should not follow suit," he added.
"Non-stop trading in inclement weather can strengthen the competitiveness of the Hong Kong Exchange," he said, adding that the September timeframe would give the industry time to prepare.
Katerine Kou, chair of Hong Kong Securities Association, said discussion on the move had been ongoing for a year given the city's role as "a super connector between the Chinese market and the global market".
"I think Hong Kong as a whole, including the exchange, have been trying to score more points, and to enhance its global competitiveness," Kou told AFP. "This is definitely a score-winning move."
Last year, the city raised its highest T10 warning -- for Typhoon Saola -- for only the 16th time since World War II.
A week after Saola, Hong Kong was flooded by the heaviest rainfall in nearly 140 years, leaving its streets inundated and subway stations waterlogged.
According to a consultation paper from the city's bourse proposing trading continue through bad weather, the exchange was impacted by severe weather four times in 2023, "including three full-day market suspensions".
"During such trading suspensions, investors are unable to manage their portfolios and are exposed to potential market risks, especially in scenarios where the markets of their underlying positions are open," it said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From World
-
Putin hails N. Korea's support for Ukraine war ahead of Pyongyang visit13 seconds ago
-
Unveiling Tunis: mural celebrates 'invisible' talents18 seconds ago
-
Music platform CEO says AI is not the enemy26 seconds ago
-
Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship10 minutes ago
-
Pressure on cholera vaccine stocks 'decreasing': Gavi alliance10 minutes ago
-
Seoul fires warning shots as N. Korean soldiers cross border again10 minutes ago
-
Lull in Gaza fighting despite blasts in south10 minutes ago
-
Celine Dion offers a portrait of resilience in vulnerable documentary10 minutes ago
-
Boeing CEO to face Capitol Hill grilling10 minutes ago
-
Putin hails N. Korea's support for Ukraine war ahead of Pyongyang visit10 minutes ago
-
Thailand's Thaksin indicted for insulting monarchy11 minutes ago
-
West Indies thrash Afghanistan in final T20 World Cup group game21 minutes ago