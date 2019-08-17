UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Braces For New Wave Of Weekend Protests Amid Police Ban On Several Rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Hong Kong protesters may gather for a new series of rallies this weekend, despite the fact that the police denied them permit to hold demonstrations in chosen places, except for only one action, over public safety concerns.

The demonstrators initially planned to rally in the areas of Hung Hom and To Kwa Wan on Saturday, with more protests scheduled for Sunday.

The Hong Kong Police, however, banned the Saturday marches in Hung Hom and To Kwa Wan and authorized only one Sunday static rally against alleged police violence in Victoria Park.

Mass protests erupted in China's semi-autonomous Hong Kong in early June in response to a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland. Although the local parliament eventually announced that it had suspended the bill, people continue to protest, demanding that it be withdrawn completely.

They also want the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against protesters.

These demonstrations have often resulted in violent clashes between protesters and police. China's permanent mission to the United Nations even earlier accused the protesters of having displayed a "tendency of resorting to terrorism" by destroying public facilities, paralyzing Hong Kong's airport, blocking public transport and using lethal weapons.

Several countries have already expressed concerns and advised their citizens against traveling to Hong Kong or recommended avoiding areas gripped by public unrest.

