Hong Kong Can Concentrate On Economic Development After Article 23 Legislation: HKSAR Chief Executive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said on Saturday that the HKSAR has fulfilled its constitutional responsibility of enacting local legislation on Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law and can now concentrate on developing the economy and improving people's livelihood.

HKSAR's Safeguarding National Security Ordinance was gazetted and came into effect on Saturday. Lee said that the HKSAR government will continue to enhance Hong Kong's connectivity with the mainland and the rest of the world, actively integrate into the country's overall development, and consolidate and enhance Hong Kong's international competitiveness, opening a new chapter for Hong Kong's bright future.

Chan Kwok-ki, chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, said that the entry into force of the ordinance is a day of great significance to Hong Kong people. He added that it allows the HKSAR to establish a more sound and powerful legal system and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security, and Hong Kong will thus be safer and more stable.

