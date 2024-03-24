- Home
- World
- Hong Kong can concentrate on economic development after Article 23 legislation: HKSAR chief executiv ..
Hong Kong Can Concentrate On Economic Development After Article 23 Legislation: HKSAR Chief Executive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said on Saturday that the HKSAR has fulfilled its constitutional responsibility of enacting local legislation on Article 23 of the HKSAR Basic Law and can now concentrate on developing the economy and improving people's livelihood.
HKSAR's Safeguarding National Security Ordinance was gazetted and came into effect on Saturday. Lee said that the HKSAR government will continue to enhance Hong Kong's connectivity with the mainland and the rest of the world, actively integrate into the country's overall development, and consolidate and enhance Hong Kong's international competitiveness, opening a new chapter for Hong Kong's bright future.
Chan Kwok-ki, chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, said that the entry into force of the ordinance is a day of great significance to Hong Kong people. He added that it allows the HKSAR to establish a more sound and powerful legal system and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security, and Hong Kong will thus be safer and more stable.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits Near North Coast of Papua New Guinea13 seconds ago
-
China's natural gas output rises in January-February15 seconds ago
-
5 dead in chemical factory fire in western India18 seconds ago
-
WHO calls for concerted efforts to end TB in Africa21 seconds ago
-
China's bulk commodity price index edges down in February10 minutes ago
-
Russian cruise missile breaches Polish airspace: army10 minutes ago
-
Sainz wins Australian GP in Ferrari 1-2 as Verstappen fails to finish10 minutes ago
-
China's gaming market sees 15.12-pct revenue growth in Feb.10 minutes ago
-
China-Indonesia joint scientific expedition sets Indonesia's highest diving record10 minutes ago
-
Chinese-invest first wind power plant in Bangladesh fully into operation10 minutes ago
-
Forest, bush fires lead to slight haze in Brunei10 minutes ago
-
PM expresses delight in hosting Saudi Defense Minister20 minutes ago