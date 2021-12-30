Hong Kong Carrier Suspends Several Flights Due To New Quarantine Rules for Crew - Reports

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific flagship airline has been forced to suspend all long-haul cargo and cargo-only passenger flights for a week after authorities increased a quarantine period for crew members from three to seven days, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in December, the Hong Kong authorities canceled COVID-19 quarantine exemptions for aircrew of passenger flights arriving from beyond mainland China. According to the newspaper, the decision to tighten the rules was made after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19 on the fifth day of his arrival to Hong Kong.

The new requirements will apply primarily to crew members who will have to spend up to two weeks in isolation after their arrival.

The airline said in a memo obtained by the newspaper that the new quarantine requirement would enter into force after midnight on Friday.

All long-haul cargo flights across the Pacific Ocean, to Europe, to the Southwest Pacific, Riyadh and Dubai will be immediately suspended for seven days until January 6, the media said, citing the memo.

