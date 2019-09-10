UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Chief Calls Any Foreign Interference Inappropriate After Protesters Appeal To US

Tue 10th September 2019 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Interference in the internal affairs of Hong Kong from any country is inappropriate, and local activists should stop calling on the United States to pass a law on democracy and human rights in Hong Kong, the region's chief executive, Carrie Lam, told reporters on Tuesday.

On Sunday, protesters rallied near the US Consulate General in Hong Kong, urging Washington to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which may deprive the city of its trade privileges. If the relevant legislation is passed, the US Secretary of State will have to assess once a year whether Hong Kong is "autonomous enough" to justify its special status as a US preferential trading partner.

"Any form of interference from foreign congresses is extremely inappropriate.

I hope no more local figures, particularly those in certain positions, will ask proactively for the American Congress to pass the act," Lam said, as quoted by the South China Morning Post newspaper.

She noted that the Hong Kong government has obligations to protect fundamental freedoms and comply with the Basic Law of the special administrative region.

The mass protests in Hong Kong began in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws. While the amendment bill was withdrawn after weeks of rallies, protesters continue to demand Lam's resignation, the retraction of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into police violence and the release of everyone arrested in the conflict.

