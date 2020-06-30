(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam criticized other countries for applying double standards when they questioned China's new national security law in a prerecorded video message at the United Nations Human Rights Council meeting on Tuesday.

"For those foreign governments and politicians raising objections to the legislation, one could only lament the double standards they're adopting. All the countries which have pointed fingers at China have their own national security legislation in place. We could think of no valid reason why China alone should be inhibited from enacting national security legislation to protect every corner of its territory and all of its nationals," Lam said.

Lam argued that the new national security law could help Hong Kong restore social stability and endure the political storm that began from June 2019, when massive protests broke out over a controversial extradition bill.

Chinese legislators passed the new national security law on Hong Kong on Tuesday, which Beijing said would only target subversive and terrorist activities in the semi-autonomous region, while local pro-democracy activists fear that the new law would hinder the city's existing civil liberties and democratic freedoms.