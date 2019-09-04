Hong Kong Chief Executive Formally Withdraws Controversial Extradition Bill

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced a decision to formally withdraw the controversial extradition bill on Wednesday, as part of her efforts to ease tensions amid violent protests against the bill ongoing in the city since early June

"The [Hong Kong] Special Administrative Region government will formally withdraw the draft bill [on extradition] to completely address any doubts from the general public. The Secretary for Security will initiate the procedures to withdraw the draft bill after the legislative council reopens," Lam said during a televised speech.

Lam made the announcement following a meeting with pro-Beijing lawmakers, Hong Kong deputies to the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at her official residence.

Lam expressed hopes that her latest concessions could lay a solid foundation to initiate dialogue with the protesters.

"I hope everyone can think about whether we need to look for a solution for Hong Kong through dialogue. Many people said there needs to be a foundation to start a dialogue. As the Chief Executive, I have the responsibilities to look for opportunities for the society to move forward under all kinds of limitations.

I want to propose four points of actions which could hopefully become the starting point for the society to move forward," she said.

In addition to formally withdrawing the extradition bill, Lam promised to add two new members to the Independent Police Complaints Council, take part in community outreach and invite community leaders and academics to independently review social issues.

Millions of local residents in Hong Kong have taken to the streets since early June to protest against the controversial extradition bill, which could send Hongkongers to face criminal charges in mainland China where they have doubts about the judicial system's independence.

In response to the massive demonstrations, Lam first suspended the controversial bill infinitely and then called it "dead." But her concessions failed to pacify the protesters and many activists turned to violent tactics in an effort to force Lam to meet their five demands, which included the formal withdrawal of the controversial bill, an independent investigation into police brutality and Lam's resignation.