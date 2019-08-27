UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Chief Executive Meets Young People Amid Escalation Of Protests - Reports

Tue 27th August 2019

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam held on Tuesday a meeting with young people two days after the escalation of tensions between the protesters and security officers in the city, Chinese media reported.

During the closed-door meeting with about 20 young people, Lam was accompanied by Hong Kong education Minister Kevin Yeung and Home Secretary Lau Kong-wah, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

The meeting was reportedly initiated by Beijing's liaison office in Hong Kong. Lam spent an hour on the meeting while other officials some three hours.

Further details of the meeting remain unknown.

The meeting was held two months after student unions had rejected Lam's offer to maintain a dialogue amid the wave of protests in Hong Kong.

On Sunday, the protests in Hong Kong turned violent, with police having resorted to warning shots for the first time in three months.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement, demanding not only the withdrawal of the controversial initiative, but also resignation of Lam, retraction of government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, independent inquiry into the police's actions as well as releasing everyone arrested in the clashes with the police.

