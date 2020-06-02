Hong Kong Chief Executive Plans to Visit Beijing on Wednesday to Discuss Security Bill

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday will pay a visit to Beijing for talks on the Chinese central authorities' proposed security legislation, the Hong Kong government said in a statement on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday will pay a visit to Beijing for talks on the Chinese central authorities' proposed security legislation, the Hong Kong government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last week, China's National People's Congress (NPC) passed a resolution supporting the security bill that bans secessionist and subversive activities in Hong Kong. The NPC Standing Committee will be in charge of developing the legislation.

"The Chief Executive, Mrs Carrie Lam, will visit Beijing tomorrow (June 3). Regarding the legislation to be enacted by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security, the Central People's Government will listen to Mrs Lam's views," the statement read.

The central government's proposed security legislation has been supported by the Hong Kong leadership, including Lam, but was met by a wave of protests in the administrative region, as residents consider it to be an infringement on their rights and liberties.

The bill has also been criticized from abroad, with Washington threatening to change its policy toward Hong Kong amid concerns that the proposed law would limit free speech and the region's autonomy from Beijing.