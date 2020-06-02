UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Chief Executive Plans To Visit Beijing On Wednesday To Discuss Security Bill

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:24 PM

Hong Kong Chief Executive Plans to Visit Beijing on Wednesday to Discuss Security Bill

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday will pay a visit to Beijing for talks on the Chinese central authorities' proposed security legislation, the Hong Kong government said in a statement on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday will pay a visit to Beijing for talks on the Chinese central authorities' proposed security legislation, the Hong Kong government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last week, China's National People's Congress (NPC) passed a resolution supporting the security bill that bans secessionist and subversive activities in Hong Kong. The NPC Standing Committee will be in charge of developing the legislation.

"The Chief Executive, Mrs Carrie Lam, will visit Beijing tomorrow (June 3). Regarding the legislation to be enacted by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security, the Central People's Government will listen to Mrs Lam's views," the statement read.

The central government's proposed security legislation has been supported by the Hong Kong leadership, including Lam, but was met by a wave of protests in the administrative region, as residents consider it to be an infringement on their rights and liberties.

The bill has also been criticized from abroad, with Washington threatening to change its policy toward Hong Kong amid concerns that the proposed law would limit free speech and the region's autonomy from Beijing.

Related Topics

Resolution China Washington Visit Beijing Hong Kong June Congress From Government

Recent Stories

FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence, UAE Football As ..

11 minutes ago

Rs 3bln distributed under Ehsaas, Imdad programmes ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's Daily COVID-19 Cases Top 3,000 for 1st Time ..

2 minutes ago

10 tested positive for coronavirus in Jamshoro

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of seminary students ..

2 minutes ago

90 pc cotton sowing completed in Sindh, Punjab, FA ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.