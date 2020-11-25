Hong Kong Chief Executive Praises Effectiveness of New National Security Law

Hong Kong's new national security law has proved its effectiveness in restoring stability in the special administrative region, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Wednesday in an annual policy address to the city's legislature

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Hong Kong's new national security law has proved its effectiveness in restoring stability in the special administrative region, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Wednesday in an annual policy address to the city's legislature.

"Over the past four months or so, the National Security Law has been remarkably effective in restoring stability in Hong Kong: advocacies of 'Hong Kong independence' and collusions with external forces have progressively subsided; some of the prominent figures have kept a low profile; radical organisations have ceased operation or dissolved; those who are suspected of violating the law have absconded; and street violence is significantly on the decline," Lam said in her speech.

She added that after a year of social turmoil Hong Kong residents could once again enjoy their basic rights and freedom in accordance with the law.

"I must emphasise that, as expressly provided in Article 4 of the National Security Law, the principle of respecting and protecting human rights will be upheld and the legitimate rights of Hong Kong people to exercise their freedom of speech, press, assembly, demonstration and procession, etc. will not be compromised in safeguarding national security," the chief executive added.

The law, adopted by Beijing in late June, bans separatist, subversive, and terrorist activities, along with any type of outside interference in Hong Kong. The legislation provoked outrage among the Hong Kong opposition and abroad, with some claiming that the law is designed to clamp down on the city's existing democratic freedoms. Meanwhile, China insists the law aims to punish illegal activities in the city without harming the fundamental freedoms of the local population.