Hong Kong Chief Executive Says Stand News Arrests Not Crackdown on Opposition Media

Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam said on Thursday that arrests of those associated with the independent digital outlet Stand News are not intended to silence the special territory's opposition media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam said on Thursday that arrests of those associated with the independent digital outlet Stand news are not intended to silence the special territory's opposition media.

On Wednesday, the South China Morning Post reported that several Stand News journalists, including present and former editors and former board members were arrested over "conspiring to print and distribute inflammatory material." Later that day, the outlet announced its closure and dismissal of all employees after police froze the outlet's accounts and raided its offices to confiscate publishing materials and equipment.

Statements that the case against Stand News is the manifestation of tackling opposition media "have nothing to do with the truth," Lam told reporters at an end-of-year press conference.

She declined to provide additional information saying that politicians should not comment on cases under investigation.

Earlier this year, the tabloid-style newspaper Apple Daily was closed after police searched offices and detained several executives accusing them of conspiring with foreign powers threatening China's security.

In June 2020, in response to intense protests in Hong Kong, China adopted the Hong Kong national security law introducing punishment for attempts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign organizations to undermine national security.