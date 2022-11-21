UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Chief Executive Tests Positive For COVID-19 After APEC Summit - Government

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 07:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit that took place in Bangkok, Thailand, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region informs.

"A spokesman for the Chief Executive's Office said today (November 21) that the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, has tested positive for COVID-19 through a polymerase chain reaction-based nucleic acid test (PCR test) done upon arrival at the Hong Kong International Airport after he returned from Bangkok, Thailand to Hong Kong last night (November 20)," the Hong Kong authorities said in a statement.

John Lee is now in isolation and will work from home, attending meetings via videoconference, according to the Monday release.

"The results of his RAT tests conducted during his four-day visit to Bangkok had been negative," the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region specified, adding that "officials of the Chief Executive's Office who accompanied Mr Lee on the visit to Thailand and returned to Hong Kong last night were all tested negative for COVID-19 through a PCR test done upon arrival at the Hong Kong International Airport."

Nonetheless, the delegation members will temporarily work from home as a precaution.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit took place in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 18-19.

