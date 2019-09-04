UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Chief Executive To Announce Formal Withdrawal Of Extradition Bill - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:59 AM

Hong Kong Chief Executive to Announce Formal Withdrawal of Extradition Bill - Reports

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is expected to announce formal withdrawal of the extradition bill, which has triggered mass rallies in the administrative region, thus fulfilling a key demand of protesters, media reported on Wednesday, citing sources

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is expected to announce formal withdrawal of the extradition bill, which has triggered mass rallies in the administrative region, thus fulfilling a key demand of protesters, media reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Even though the government has pledged to suspend the bill, people are demanding that it be withdrawn completely.

According to the South China Morning Post, Lam will announce this decision later on Wednesday.

"This gesture to formally withdraw is a bid to cool down the atmosphere," a source said.

"The chief executive started to change her mind after meeting with 19 city leaders two weeks ago.

She heeded their views on how to de-escalate the tensions," another source specified.

Protesters, who have been taking to the streets since early June, have five demands to the government, while the withdrawal of the bill, which would allow extradition to mainland China, is the first and the most important one. They also call on the government to stop qualifying June 12 rallies as mass unrest, to release all previously detained protesters, to conduct independent investigation into law enforcers' actions during June 12 rallies, and to hold direct general elections.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong June Post Media All Government

Recent Stories

Hurricane Dorian moves towards US coast as seven k ..

1 minute ago

UAE launches clean-up campaign in Abyan

16 minutes ago

Kuwait oil barrel down US$1.15 to $57.62 pb

16 minutes ago

Abe Wants to Bring Bilateral Peace Treaty Talks to ..

21 minutes ago

Five Chinese tourists killed in New Zealand bus cr ..

21 minutes ago

Overwhelming majority of Pakistanis (82%) favor th ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.