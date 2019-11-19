Hong Kong Chief Executive Urges Peaceful Resolution to Polytechnic University Standoff

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday vowed to continue to persuade the protesters that are still holed up at Polytechnic University (PolyU) to leave in a peaceful manner, after 600 activists surrendered the previous night following a two-day siege

A violent standoff that began on Sunday and carried through to Monday unfolded when, following violent clashes, police closed all of the university's exits, trapping hundreds of student protesters inside. The demonstrators then hurled petrol bombs, bamboo poles and bricks at the police officers, and also shot arrows at them. In response, the police used tear gas and water cannons and arrested all those who surrendered or attempted to escape.

"We will use whatever means to continue to persuade and arrange for these remaining protesters to leave the campus as soon as possible so this whole operation could be able to end in a peaceful manner and lay the basis for the subsequent work by the police to stop violence in Hong Kong," Lam said, as quoted by public broadcaster RTHK.

Lam said that 100 protesters remained on the university's campus as of Tuesday morning, according to RTHK, while 600 have surrendered so far. Among them, 200 were below the age of 18 and were allowed to walk free after their information was collected.

The massive protests began in Hong Kong in June over a controversial extradition bill, which was officially withdrawn in October. Frustrated with the local authorities' heavy-handed responses to the protests, the demonstrators expanded their demands to add an independent investigation into alleged police brutality and greater civil liberties, including universal suffrage, while calling for the resignation of Lam.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that the situation in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the actions of the local authorities.