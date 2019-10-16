Hong Kong Chief Executive Vows to Improve Economy Without Political Concessions

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam introduced a series of new policies to improve economic conditions for local residents, without offering further political concessions to pacify angry protesters, during her policy address for 2019 on Wednesday

Over the past few months, Hong Kong descended into chaos as waves of massive rallies against proposed amendments to the city's extradition law hit the global financial hub. The demonstrations often turned violent, with protesters begin engaging in heavy clashes with the police. Beijing has repeatedly stated that the situation in Hong Kong was a result of foreign, mainly the US, interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.

Despite Lam's decision to withdraw the controversial extradition bill formally in early September, the protesters continued rallying in demand of universal suffrage, an end to legal procedures against fellow demonstrators and an investigation into alleged police violence.

The Chief Executive's new policies for 2019 focused on improving the deteriorating livelihood, especially concerns over housing conditions, of local residents in Hong Kong, which was believed to be one of the key reasons that drove many of them to support the protests.

Lam's new measures included efforts to improve housing, land supply, child support, public health services and public transit for local residents.

"Despite our significant efforts to adjust the housing policy, we may not have eased the minds of the general public. I hereby set a clear objective that every Hong Kong citizen and his family will no longer have to be troubled by or pre-occupied with the housing problem and that they will be able to have their own home in Hong Kong, a city in which we all have a share," she said during the policy address.

Lam pledged that the local government would boost its provision for transitional housing projects to 5 billion Hong Kong Dollars (about $637 million), from the previously announced 2 billion Hong Kong Dollars, to offer 10,000 such units families living in unpleasant conditions in the next three years.

Under the new policies, an annual grant of 2500 Hong Kong dollars would be offered to secondary day school, Primary school and kindergarten students, which is expected to benefit about 900,000 students in Hong Kong.

Despite offering a series of financial incentives to improve the economic conditions of local residents, the new policies introduced by Lam failed to address the remaining demands from the protests, including an independent investigation into alleged police brutality and improved democratic rights such as universal suffrage.

During her policy address, the chief executive appealed local residents to stand against the increasing violence and disruption in the city.

"Being an open and free city, Hong Kong has always upheld the principles of inclusiveness, integration and mutual respect, and has been resolving disputes by peaceful and rational means. Owing to our adherence to these values, Hong Kong has won recognition and respect in the international community. While we respect different opinions and understand people's enthusiasm in fighting for justice and rights, I believe our society will agree that continued violence and the spread of hatred would erode the core values of Hong Kong, disrupt social peace and undermine the excellent systems that took years of efforts to build. I, therefore, appeal to every Hong Kong citizen to cherish the city in which we all have a share and to safeguard the core values we uphold so that Hong Kong can return to calmness," she said.

Lam also tried to reassure local residents that Chinese leaders in Beijing were willing to honor their "One Country, Two Systems" pledge to safeguard their basic civil liberties.

"In the 22 years since Hong Kong returned to the Motherland, 'One Country, Two Systems' has proven to be the best system for ensuring the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong. Our national leaders have made it clear on many occasions that "One Country, Two Systems" is a long term national strategy in line with the fundamental interests of our country. The successful implementation of "One Country, Two Systems" is the common aspiration of our country, Hong Kong and people of the two places," she said.

After the handover of Hong Kong from British rule to China in 1997, the city became a special administrative region of the People's Republic of China where local residents enjoyed separate political, economic and individual freedoms under the arrangement known as "One Country, Two Systems" agreed upon in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration.