Hong Kong Chief Fails to Pacify Extradition Bill Opponents Despite Declaring Motion 'Dead'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Carrie Lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong , confirmed on Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill, which sparked weeks-long massive protests and violent clashes between demonstrators and police , was "dead," but her choice of words fell short of alleviating the concerns of protesters and rights groups.

The politician also rejected any prospects of amnesty for those facing prosecution over law violations during the protests.

The bill would have allowed the autonomous Chinese city to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. Opposers of the controversial legislation fear that it might undermine the city's autonomy and see prosecution of political activists by Beijing.

PROTESTERS VOW TO CONTINUE FIGHT

Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), one of organizers of the recent protests in Hong Kong, has decried the remarks made by Lam on Tuesday, stressing that "dead" was not a legal term.

"Since mid-June, Lam has tried to use phrases like 'postpone,' 'complete halt' and 'dead,' but completely refused to use the word 'withdraw,' which is a legal term to announce the arrangements related to the extradition bill. She has continued to prioritize face saving and failed to learn the lessons [from previous failures]," the group said in a statement on Facebook.

The protesters, in particular, expressed their anger with the Hong Kong chief's attitude.

"Although she appears calmer when compared to her previous attitude when facing reporters, why did she have to push Hongkongers this far for over a month, before presenting a calm attitude? If Lam could take demands from Hongkongers seriously from the very beginning, we believe certain tragic incidents in the society could have been avoided," the statement stressed.

The CHRF vowed to "initiate actions once again" shortly, calling on fellow Hongkongers to continue standing with them and making government hear their voice.

Progressive Scholars Group, one of groups representing academics participating in the protests, also pointed out to the ambiguity of the wording chosen by Lam, while calling on the Hong Kong authorities to meet demand of protesters.

"Until today, the HKSAR [Hong Kong Special Administrative Region] government still adopts the tactics of 'verbal camouflage' by using wordings such as 'suspend' and 'dead.' It still ignores the strong demands of the Hongkongers, including completely withdrawing the Extradition Bill, retracting the proclamation that protests on 9th June and 12th June were riots, withdrawing criminal charges against all protesters, thoroughly investigating abuse of powers by the police and immediately implementing dual universal suffrage," the group said in a statement.

CALLS FOR IMPARTIAL INVESTIGATION INTO POLICE VIOLENCE

Amnesty International, a prominent international rights watchdog, has also pointed out that it was "long overdue" for Lam to assure the protesters that the controversial bill would be withdrawn. The rights group, meanwhile, stressed the need to investigate the excessive use of force by police during the protests, especially June 12 clashes that saw dozens of demonstrators injured.

"The excessive use of force by police on 12 June was a violation of international law and standards. To be fair to everyone involved, there must be an independent, impartial, effective and prompt investigation into the actions by police on 12 June ... Police officers responsible, including senior officers in command on 12 June, must face justice," Man-kei Tam, the director of Amnesty International Hong Kong, said in a statement emailed to Sputnik.

On June 21, the rights group published a report showing verified video evidence of excessive use of force by police including with rubber bullets, pepper spray, tear gas and physical force at least in 14 instances.

The autonomous city's media freedom bodies, the Hong Kong Journalists Association and Hong Kong Press Photographers Association, have also repeatedly pointed out to obstruction of reporters' work during the demonstrations, as well as excessive use of force.

"We call on the police to address the abuse of police power, respect the reporting rights, safeguard the freedom of the press and the public's right to know," the two organizations said in joint statement on Monday.

Under the 1997 Joint Declaration of the United Kingdom and China, Hong Kong went under Chinese rule as a special administrative unit whose citizens would enjoy exclusive political, economic, and personal freedoms until 2047 under the "one country, two systems" concept.

On July 1, the anniversary of London transferring governance over Hong Kong to mainland China, the city saw massive protests with hundreds of young protesters setting up barricades on several streets and resulting in clashes with police, who were forced to use batons and pepper spray to disperse the crowd. By evening, protesters managed to get inside the Legislative Council Secretariat, destroying furniture and defacing walls there. The police retook the building in the early hours of the following day.