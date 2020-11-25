UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Chief Says Restoration Of Constitutional Order Among Key Priorities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:40 AM

Hong Kong Chief Says Restoration of Constitutional Order Among Key Priorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) considers restoration of the constitutional order and delivering the city's political system from chaos as its main priorities, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Wednesday during the annual policy message to the Legislative Council.

The speech was originally scheduled for October 14, but Lam postponed it to have a discussion with Beijing regarding measures to restore the city's economy.

"One of our urgent priorities is to restore HKSAR's constitutional order and political system from chaos," Lam told the lawmakers.

She emphasized that for the last year Hong Kong had been facing its most serious political challenges since its return under China's jurisdiction in 1997.

Lam was referring to the ongoing protest movement that was sparked in 2019 by a proposed bill that would allow people to be extradited from the administrative region to mainland China and persisted even after the controversial bill was revoked. The city's political tensions have prompted China to enact in 2020 a new national security law in Hong Kong, banning separatist and terrorist activities, along with any form of foreign interference in the city's affairs.

Related Topics

Terrorist Protest China Beijing Hong Kong October 2019 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 25 November 2020

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Armenian Opposition Calls on Ruling Party to Joint ..

10 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

12 hours ago

England's Lawrence to miss Wales clash

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.