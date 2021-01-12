The United Kingdom has reneged on its commitments to China by fast-tracking immigration for Hong Kongers holding British National Overseas (BNO) passports, Carrie Lam, the chief executive of the Chinese region's government, said on Tuesday, noting that the move would not be left without response

Her comment came after Executive Councilor Regina Ip proposed that Hong Kong adopt China's citizenship law, which bans dual nationality. Speaking at a press conference, Lam noted that the nationality issue was "a sensitive matter," which concerned many Hong Kongers in the run-up to the UK's handover of the autonomous region to China.

"That's why, because of historical reasons, the Chinese and British governments had a consensus on how to handle the British National (Overseas) passport.

If someone has now unilaterally deviated from the consensus, it would be a matter of course for the other party to take some action," she said, as quoted by Hong Kong Free Press.

The official noted that her cabinet had not proposed steps to reciprocate to London's move.

The UK moved to ease immigration rules for Hong Kongers in response to China enforcing the national security law in the former British colony, which the West deems as undermining Hong Kong's autonomy.

From January 31, Hong Kong holders of BNO passports will be able to apply for a UK visa that will let them live there for up to five years and seek permanent residency.