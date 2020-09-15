Hong Kong Chief Slams Politicians for Calling 12 Detained Residents 'Oppressed Activists'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that politicians siding with the 12 city residents detained in China's Shenzhen and calling them oppressed fighters for democracy were in fact distracting the public from their own status of wanted individuals.

A group of activists was arrested off the coast of Hong Kong in late August, accused of crimes related to the city's anti-government protests. The 12 Hongkongers allegedly attempted to flee the city to Taiwan. On September 12, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington was deeply concerned that the rights activists were arrested and denied access to their lawyers.

"Why am I highlighting the essence of the matter? I need to set the record straight. Some local or foreign individuals have tried to divert attention by saying it is about democracy activists being oppressed, and other such things," Lam said, as quoted by the South China Morning Post newspaper.

Lam added during the briefing ahead of her weekly meeting with the Executive Council that the 12 Hong Kong residents tried to escape the city in fear of their legal responsibilities.

One of the detained activists was arrested over suspicion of colluding with foreign forces, an offense under the new national security law, which also criminalizes secession, subversion and terrorism.

The security law was adopted by China in late June. Beijing claims it would only target subversive and terrorist activities in the region, while local pro-democracy activists, as well as many Western countries, have expressed concern that the new law would undermine the city's civil liberties and democratic freedoms.

Hong Kong has been gripped by violent protests starting from June 2019. Numerous demonstrators initially took to the streets to protest a proposed extradition bill, but protests continued and turned violent even after the unpopular measure was withdrawn in October.

Beijing has repeatedly said that the situation in Hong Kong was the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the local authorities to avert violence and restore order.