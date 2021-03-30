UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Chief Welcomes Beijing's Approval Of Autonomous City's Electoral System Reform

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 01:16 PM

Hong Kong Chief Welcomes Beijing's Approval of Autonomous City's Electoral System Reform

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the Chinese authorities to approve the reform of the special administrative region's electoral system and commended it as a way to uphold the one country, two systems principle

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the Chinese authorities to approve the reform of the special administrative region's electoral system and commended it as a way to uphold the one country, two systems principle.

Earlier in the day, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress approved a plan to reform the electoral system of Hong Kong, which amends the procedure for electing the region's head, the procedure for forming the Legislative Council of Hong Kong and its voting procedures. President Xi Jinping signed relevant decrees.

"I and the governing team of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government strongly support the amended [annexes of the Hong Kong basic law] ... approved by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. The amendments improve the electoral system of the HKSAR, thereby establishing a political structure that upholds the "One Country, Two Systems" principle," Lam said in a statement.

According to the executive, the reform will also contribute to building a political structure that will reflect the actual situation in the autonomous city and implement the so-called�principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong."

"I and the HKSAR Government will spare no effort in taking forward the necessary amendments to the local electoral legislation in accordance with the amended Annex I and Annex II. We will extensively explain the matters to the public such that more and more people will recognise the necessity and urgency of such improvements to the electoral system and render their support," Lam added.

The top official also pledged to further "dutifully administer Hong Kong" in accordance with the rule of law, continue to protect national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as maintain stability in Hong Kong.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Congress Government Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

PM is expected to reshuffle federal cabinet today

6 minutes ago

Huge rise in child migrants crossing dangerous Pan ..

31 seconds ago

Iranian Government Slams US for Dawdling on Liftin ..

33 seconds ago

Perera becomes first Sri Lankan to hit six sixes i ..

40 seconds ago

Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi retires

18 minutes ago

European stock markets advance at open 30 march 20 ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.