Open Menu

Hong Kong Condemns 'attack' After Asian Games Ice Hockey Match

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Hong Kong condemns 'attack' after Asian Games ice hockey match

Harbin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Hong Kong condemned on Monday an "attack" that left three of its men's ice hockey players hurt after a match with Turkmenistan at the Asian Winter Games.

Four players from Turkmenistan have been suspended and thrown out of the Games in the Chinese city of Harbin, Hong Kong sports officials said, citing the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

AFP has contacted officials from the Turkmenistan delegation and the IIHF for comment.

"Several" Hong Kong players were knocked down onto the ice by their opponents after they defeated Turkmenistan 5-1 on Sunday, according to Chinese state media.

Footage on social media showed at least three Turkmenistan players throwing punches at Hong Kong players as referees attempted to intervene.

In one video, a Hong Kong player has his helmet knocked off after being on the receiving end of a sucker punch.

"The Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China strongly condemns the deliberate attack causing injuries to Hong Kong athletes by Turkmen athletes," the governing body said in a statement.

It said that three Hong Kong players were hurt, but none seriously, and they will be able to continue playing in the competition. One had stitches on his hand.

"I am very shocked and heartbroken. I strongly condemn this act of violence," said chef de mission Kenneth Fok.

He added: "Regardless of the result of a match, athletes should not be subjected to violence."

Hong Kong leader John Lee, who is in the northeastern Chinese city for the Games, visited the injured players at the athletes' village.

The Harbin Games are the ninth edition of the regional competition and end February 14.

Recent Stories

UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media execu ..

UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives

7 minutes ago
 UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of ..

UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collecti ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection

1 hour ago
 Cyber Security Council organises awareness session ..

Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..

1 hour ago
 Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle ..

Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms

2 hours ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for t ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions

2 hours ago
Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL in ..

Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..

2 hours ago
 Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrup ..

Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot

2 hours ago
 IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025

IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025

2 hours ago
 President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mu ..

President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu

3 hours ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookr ..

Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookrunner in € 500 mln bond issu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World