Hong Kong Condemns 'attack' After Asian Games Ice Hockey Match
Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Harbin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Hong Kong condemned on Monday an "attack" that left three of its men's ice hockey players hurt after a match with Turkmenistan at the Asian Winter Games.
Four players from Turkmenistan have been suspended and thrown out of the Games in the Chinese city of Harbin, Hong Kong sports officials said, citing the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).
AFP has contacted officials from the Turkmenistan delegation and the IIHF for comment.
"Several" Hong Kong players were knocked down onto the ice by their opponents after they defeated Turkmenistan 5-1 on Sunday, according to Chinese state media.
Footage on social media showed at least three Turkmenistan players throwing punches at Hong Kong players as referees attempted to intervene.
In one video, a Hong Kong player has his helmet knocked off after being on the receiving end of a sucker punch.
"The Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China strongly condemns the deliberate attack causing injuries to Hong Kong athletes by Turkmen athletes," the governing body said in a statement.
It said that three Hong Kong players were hurt, but none seriously, and they will be able to continue playing in the competition. One had stitches on his hand.
"I am very shocked and heartbroken. I strongly condemn this act of violence," said chef de mission Kenneth Fok.
He added: "Regardless of the result of a match, athletes should not be subjected to violence."
Hong Kong leader John Lee, who is in the northeastern Chinese city for the Games, visited the injured players at the athletes' village.
The Harbin Games are the ninth edition of the regional competition and end February 14.
