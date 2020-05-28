Hong Kong Council Debate on Anthem Bill Stopped After Lawmaker Throws Rotten Paint

A session of Hong Kong's Legislative Council to debate a proposed bill that would outlaw disrespecting the Chinese national anthem has been halted after a Democratic Party lawmaker hurled rotten paint in the chamber, regional media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) A session of Hong Kong's Legislative Council to debate a proposed bill that would outlaw disrespecting the Chinese national anthem has been halted after a Democratic Party lawmaker hurled rotten paint in the chamber, regional media reported on Thursday.

According to the Hong Kong Free Press portal, the incident took place during the second reading of the bill that would see those who disrespect or insult the Chinese national anthem face prison terms and fines of up to $6,400.

The lawmaker, Ted Hui, reportedly dropped a bag containing rotten paint in front of the Legislative Council president Andrew Leung. Hui was expelled from the chamber and the meeting was suspended, the portal stated.

Hui reportedly staged the protest after two opposition members were ordered to leave the chamber earlier in the session, the portal said.

The proposed legislation triggered widespread protests in Hong Kong on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of more than 360 people.

Earlier in the day, China's National People's Congress (NPC) passed a resolution to develop new security legislation in Hong Kong that would outlaw subversive and secessionist activity and counteract what Beijing considers to be foreign interference in its domestic affairs.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam welcomed the decision by the Chinese parliament. Lam said that the legislation would safeguard the region's security and development interests.

Widespread protests in Hong Kong sprang up this past June after a new controversial extradition bill, which has since been withdrawn, was tabled. Protests have continued throughout the winter months, and an uptick in public unrest has been observed in Hong Kong since Sunday as the NPC began debating the new security laws.

Beijing has continually said that the unrest in Hong Kong is the result of interference in China's domestic affairs. The regional authorities have been given Beijing's full support to maintain order and reduce violence.