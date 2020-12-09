UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Court Denies Bail To Activist Cow Pending Appeal Of Prison Term - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Hong Kong Court Denies Bail to Activist Cow Pending Appeal of Prison Term - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The High Court of China's Hong Kong special administrative region on Wednesday refused to grant bail to pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow, pending her appeal of a 10-month prison sentence for her role in an unauthorized protest outside a police station last year, media reported.

In early December, a Hong Kong court sentenced three prominent pro-democracy activists ” Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam ” to prison for participating in a protest that local authorities defined as a "riot" outside a police station in Wan Chai on June 21 of 2019.

According to the Hong Kong Free Press news website, citing High Court Justice Judianna Barnes, the activist did not prove that she had a reasonable chance of winning the appeal.

In addition, the justice said that bail can be granted to those who were sentenced for short periods and who served most of the term, while Chow's sentence was not too short, the news website reported.

Local authorities in Hong Kong stepped up their crackdown on activists and protesters who took part in the mass pro-democracy protests in the city last year after the Chinese authorities in Beijing passed the controversial national security law in July.

Both local authorities in Hong Kong and Chinese authorities in Beijing argued that the national security law was necessary for safeguarding China's sovereignty and would not infringe upon the civil liberties of local residents.

Related Topics

Protest Police Station China Beijing Hong Kong June July December 2019 Media Court

Recent Stories

DIRBS;Creating Opportunities& Aiding Economic Grow ..

18 minutes ago

South Africa confirms first tour to Pakistan in 14 ..

23 minutes ago

Kabul Says 18 Taliban Members Killed in Clashes Wi ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Denmark Expects Espionage-Charg ..

15 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,313 new COVID-19 cases, 789 recove ..

36 minutes ago

Neelum Munir goes into isolation after testing pos ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.