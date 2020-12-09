Hong Kong Court Denies Bail to Activist Cow Pending Appeal of Prison Term - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The High Court of China's Hong Kong special administrative region on Wednesday refused to grant bail to pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow, pending her appeal of a 10-month prison sentence for her role in an unauthorized protest outside a police station last year, media reported.

In early December, a Hong Kong court sentenced three prominent pro-democracy activists ” Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam ” to prison for participating in a protest that local authorities defined as a "riot" outside a police station in Wan Chai on June 21 of 2019.

According to the Hong Kong Free Press news website, citing High Court Justice Judianna Barnes, the activist did not prove that she had a reasonable chance of winning the appeal.

In addition, the justice said that bail can be granted to those who were sentenced for short periods and who served most of the term, while Chow's sentence was not too short, the news website reported.

Local authorities in Hong Kong stepped up their crackdown on activists and protesters who took part in the mass pro-democracy protests in the city last year after the Chinese authorities in Beijing passed the controversial national security law in July.

Both local authorities in Hong Kong and Chinese authorities in Beijing argued that the national security law was necessary for safeguarding China's sovereignty and would not infringe upon the civil liberties of local residents.